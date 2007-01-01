From designers fountain
Designers Fountain Barcelona 6-Light Natural Iron Transitional Chandelier | 9036-NI
The Monte Carlo 6-Light Natural Iron Chandelier from Designers Fountain features a natural iron finish over hand-forged ironwork with softly scrolled arms, giving a new look to an Old World classic. The durable steel construction ensures this chandelier will serve as a prominent centerpiece in your home for years to come. Easy to install, the fixture includes a 3 ft. decorative chain and can be adjusted to accommodate a variety of ceiling heights. Designers Fountain Barcelona 6-Light Natural Iron Transitional Chandelier | 9036-NI