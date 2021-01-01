Barber Osgerby Compact Armchair by Knoll - Color: Blue (BOC1-612-HOURGLASS-INDIGO)

Offering a relaxed and contemporary attitude toward interior design, the Edward Barber & Jay Osgerby Collection for Knoll is distinguished by a pinched pleat stitch that reinforces its architectural profile and plays against the curvature of cusions on each face. As part of the compact collection to accommodate smaller spaces, the elegant Lounge Armchair is constructed of an aluminum and wood frame, and successfully bridges the gap between comfort and stunning aesthetics. Cast aluminum feet--available in chrome or several painted finishes including red and black--serve as anchoring focal points, tastefully contrasting the available range of upholstery options. Customize the Barber Osgerby Armchair to be uniquely yours and enjoy the style and enduring quality for years to come. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Blue.