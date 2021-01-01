Hestan Barbecue Grill GSBR30LPOR

30" Built-In Grill with with 525 sq. in. Grilling Area, 2 Sear Burners, 62,000 BTUs, Rotisserie, Horizon Spring Assisted Hood, Warming Rack, Temperature Gauge and Hot Surface Ignition: Liquid Propane / Citra. High-performance variable ceramic infrared sear burners offer 25,000 BTUs each. Multi-purpose built-in ceramic infrared rotisserie with 18,000 BTUs. Concealed chain driven whisper quiet rotisserie motor system with a single speed, 6 RPM, 50 lbs. motor. 5/16" thick DiamondCut lasered in-house stainless steel warming rack with 3 vertical positions Provides concealed storage when not in use. Horizon hood with spring-assisted hinges to hold at desired heights. Motion activated Stadium halogen under-hood lighting. Symmetrical flip-to-clean radiant tray with monogrammed ceramic briquettes. Marquise accented control panel and hood handle with commercial grade end caps. Hot surface ignition system with lighting assist function. LED front control panel lighting with simple touch on function. Monogrammed temperature gauge with cooking zone markings. Stainless steel removable drip tray for ease of cleaning. Porcelain broiling pan with stainless steel rotisserie spit and forks. Grill Type: Built-In. Fuel Type: Natural Gas. LP Convertible: Yes. LP KIT: AGCKLP. Color Appearance Options: Stainless Steel, Sol, Citra, Matador, Tin Roof, Lush, Prince, Bora Bora, Grove, Pacific Fog, Stealth, Froth. Grilling Area: 525 Sq. In. Sear Burners: 2. Rotisserie: Yes. Total BTU: 62,000. Warming Rack: Yes; 189 Sq. In. Horizon Spring Assisted Hood: Yes. Under-Hood Lighting: Halogen. Hot Surface Ignition: Yes. Temperature Gauge: Yes. Drip Tray: Yes; Removable. Broiling Pan: Yes. Rotisserie Spit: Yes. Rotisserie Forks: Yes. Grill Width: 29". Grill Depth: 23 1/2". Grill Height: 12".