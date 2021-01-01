Hestan Barbecue Grill GMBR42CXNGBU

61" Freestanding Grill with 782 sq. in. Grilling Area, 3 Trellis Burners, 1 Sear Burner, Rotisserie, 118,000 BTU, Built-In Worktop, Horizon Spring Assisted Hood, Warming Rack, Temperature Gauge and One-Push Ignition: Natural Gas / Prince. 3 high performance 321SS Trellis tubular burners and 1 sear burner. 782 sq. in. total grilling surface. 12" built-in stainless steel worktop. Horizon hood with spring-assisted hinges to hold at desired heights. Motion activated Stadium halogen under-hood lighting. Built-in ceramic infrared rotisserie. 5/16" thick DiamondCut lasered in-house stainless steel grate. Symmetrical flip-to-clean radiant tray with monogrammed ceramic briquettes. Marquise accented panels, side cart handle, and commercial end caps. Flip-down front panel with commercial grade handle for access to gas tank and pullout tool storage drawer. Left side Marquise paneled fold-down side shelf for extra work space. Extra-large gray front wheels and commercial grade gray casters with 360 degrees of maneuverability for the smoothest cart movement. Standard pullout tray for LP gas tank through rear access door. Sealed burner bowl with drain tube for easy cleaning. Electronic spark ignition system with re-ignition capability. LED lighting on front control panel. Grill Type: Freestanding. Fuel Type: Natural Gas. LP Convertible: Yes. Color Appearance: Stainless Steel. Grilling Area: 782 Sq. In. Trellis Burners: 3. Sear Burner: 1. Rotisserie: Yes. Total Output: 118,000 BTU. Warming Rack: Yes. Horizon Spring Assisted Hood: Yes. Under-Hood Lighting: Halogen. One-Push Button Ignition: Yes. Temperature Gauge: Yes. Removable Drip Tray: Yes. Gas Connection: 1/2" NPT. Casters: Yes. Grill Width: 42". Overall Width: 60 3/4". Overall Depth: 32 1/2". Overall Height: 53 9/16".