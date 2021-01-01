Blaze Barbecue Grill BLZ3LBMNG

25" Outdoor Built-In Gas Grill with 3 Burners, 558 sq. in. Cooking Space, 42,000 BTU Total Cooking Power, Heavy-Duty 8mm Cooking Rods, Push & Turn Ignition System, Removable Heat Zone Separators, and Double-Lined Hood: Natural Gas. Each burner delivers an impressive 14,000 BTUs of cooking power, for a total cooking surface of 42,000 BTUs. Heat zone separators help seclude a cooking area to maintain varying temperature zones. Durable 8mm stainless steel cooking rods maximize your searing capabilities. Push and turn flame-thrower primary ignition with Backup Flash Tube, simply push in the control knobs and ignite each burner individually. Designed to minimize flare-ups, the perforated flame stabilizing grids also serve as excellent protection for the burners below. Heavy-duty stainless steel components allow your grill to last a lifetime. Provide an alternate ignition option. For quick clean-up. Lifetime Warranty. 3-Year Multi-User Warranty. 3 Commercial Quality 304 Stainless Steel Tube Burners. 558 Square Inches of Total Cooking Space. Crossover Tubes. Double-Lined Grill Hood. Class: Premium. Fuel Type: Natural Gas. Collection: Prelude LBM. Configuration: Built-In. Exterior Material: Stainless Steel. Exterior Stainless Grade: 304 Stainless Steel. Primary Color: Stainless Steel. Number Of Main Burners: 3 Burners. Grilling Surface BTUs: 42,000. Infrared Main Burner: Available. Main Burner Material: 304 Stainless Steel. Flame Tamer Material: Stainless Steel. Cooking Grate Material: Stainless Steel. Cooking Grid Dimensions: 22 3/8" X 18". Main Grilling Area: 417 Sq. Inches. Secondary Grilling Area: 141 Sq. Inches. Total Grilling Area: 558 Sq. Inches. Burger Count: 16. WiFi/Bluetooth Enabled: None. Rotisserie Burner BTUs: No Rear Burner. Rotisserie Kit: No. Heat Zone Separators: Yes. Ignition Type: Flame Thrower. Flash Tubes: Yes. Grill Lights: None. Spring Assisted Hood: No. Thermometer: Analog. Includes Smoker Box: No. Side Shelves: No. Hose / Regulator Included: Yes. Commercial-Grade Multi-User: Yes. Warranty: Lifetime/3-Year Multi-User. Overall Width: 25". Overall Depth: 25 3/4". Overall Height: 21 1/4". Cut-Out Width: 23 1/4". Cut-Out Depth: 21 1/4". Cut-Out Height: 8 1/2". Weight: 88 lbs.