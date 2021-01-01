From floatie kings
Bar Stools Set of 4 Counter Height Stools Industrial Metal Barstools with Backrests (30 inch, Rusty)
Advertisement
care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather and sunlight exposure Coming with 4 metal bar stools. Tolix-Style Industrial Counter Height Bar Stools, is the perfect choice for a bar or bistro patio, cafe or restaurant, home or working space. The low back can be detached, using as a backless style, minimum assemble required Weight capacity: 300Lbs Cross-brace support under the seat for stability and durability