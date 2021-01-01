From dura-block
Bar Stools Set of 4 Counter Height Stools Industrial Metal Barstools with Backrests (26 inch, Black)
Advertisement
Care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather and sunlight exposure for outdoor use. Coming with 4 metal bar stools. Tolix-Style Industrial Counter Height Bar Stools, is the perfect choice for a bar or bistro patio, cafe or restaurant, home or working space. The low back can be detached, using as a backless style, minimum assemble required Weight capacity: 300Lbs Cross-brace support under the seat for stability and durability