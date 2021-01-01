Drew Barrymore Flower Home Bar Stool, Blue

The keyhole design of the square back provides open space to let the exclusive Abstract Leopard print on the velvet fabric upholstery stand out. A dark navy background makes way for the light blue, white, and yellow pattern. The plush padded square seat with curved edges is covered in a corresponding New York Navy velvet fabric.This modern bar stool is constructed with a solid rubberwood frame and long tapered legs. The footrest bar on each side adds even more comfort to this stool. The walnut finish complements the rich color of the fabric. Your bar area will be ready for your next event when you purchase a few of these chic bar stools.About Drew Barrymore Flower Home Drew Barrymore Flower Home makes it easy and affordable for everyone to let their unique personal style come alive wherever they may live. Vibrant, inviting, and full of life, the collection itself has a get-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way. Guided by inspiration from Drew's travels as well as familiar places she keeps near to her heart, each piece is a reflection of her direction and taste crafted with attention to detail. The result is a refreshing and unexpected mix full of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh colorways, and functional silhouettes.