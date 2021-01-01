The Amerock BP19014GM Bar Pulls 12-5/8 in (320 mm) Center-to-Center Pull is finished in Gunmetal. Modern functionality meets straightforward styling. Simple. Bold. True. The sleek and sophisticated design of the Bar Pulls Collection makes a statement with clean lines and smooth textures. Elegant and eye-catching, Gunmetal is the perfect alternative for those who love metallic, but prefer a hint of subtlety. Use this finish to enhance the modern ambience of stainless steel and Black appliances without overwhelming their natural gravity. Founded in 1928, Amerock’s award-winning home solutions including decorative and functional cabinet hardware, bath accessories, decorative hooks and wall plates have built the company’s reputation for chic design accessories that inspire homeowners to express their personal style. Amerock offers a variety of styles and finishes at affordable prices that add the perfect finishing touch to any room. Amerock Bar Pulls 12-5/8-in Center to Center Gunmetal Cylindrical Bar Drawer Pulls in Gray | BP19014GM