RTA Bar Modular Island RTACB8FRWG

8' Outdoor Refrigeration Bar Island (Appliances Not Included) with 22 sq. ft. Preparation Space, Coyote 24" Outdoor Refrigerator, Back Overhang, Comfortable Seating, and Proprietary Concrete Frame: Weathered Wood | Stone Gray, Right. Keep your outdoor tables and surfaces clean and clutter-free as this island gives you a space to prepare and plate your food. For chair space. For four people. Its high-strength concrete panel construction is completely hollow for you to be able to maximize space. The concrete countertop ensures durability throughout the years. All bar islands can be combined with any of the outdoor grill islands as add-ons to further increase the utility of your outdoor living space. This outdoor kitchen island can accommodate a 24" outdoor refrigerator. Outdoor Rated | UL Certified | DOE Certified. Hidden Articulating Right or Left Hinge Option for Flush Installation. Exterior 304 Stainless Steel Construction. 304 Stainless Steel Shelving. 5.5 Cubic Foot Capacity. Graphite Interior with Interior LED Lighting. Digital thermostat for Precision Temperature Control. Automatic Defrost. Countertop Material: Multi-Component Proprietary Concrete Composite. Stand Frame Material: Multi-Component Proprietary Concrete Composite. Finish: Weathered Wood. Color: Stone Gray. Configuration: Right. Width: 90". Depth: 24". Height: 37". Width: 96". Depth: 36". Height: 1 1/4". Island Total Weight: 900 lbs.