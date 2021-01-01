From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Orange Bar height (27-in to 35-in) Bar Stool | 889142013686
Advertisement
Bistro Bar Stool with Ergonomic Slat Back. Removable Backrest to convert to stack stools. 12-inW x 12-inD Seat with Drain Hole. Commercial Grade Galvanized Steel. Floor Protector Plastic Glides. Ideal Areas of Usage: Kitchen Island, Bar, Restaurant, Patio. Top Review: I bought these with matching tables and they are being used constantly! They are sturdy and just as described. We love them. Flash Furniture Orange Bar height (27-in to 35-in) Bar Stool | 889142013686