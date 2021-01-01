The elegant bar faucet features a clean silhouette with gooseneck spout that creates a stylish focal point for any bar, prep, or entertainment area. The compact modern design is perfect for smaller kitchens where space is at a premium. Designed for ease of use, the ergonomic comfort-grip handle operates with 90-degree forward rotation, allowing for smooth operation as well as installation flexibility in spaces with limited backsplash clearance. The spout swivels 360 degrees for total access to every part of the sink, allowing you to redirect the flow of water as needed.