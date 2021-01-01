Bar Cabinet With Wine Rack | Two Doors With Handles Wood And MDF (Mahogany)

Description
Features:Wood constructed frame in grey wash finish Wood constructed frame in mahogany finishFor extra storage double door cabinetryBuilt in wine rack, store up to 15 wine bottles.Dimensions: 38.4x15.8x44.6HAssembly requiredProduct Type: Bar CabinetColor (Color: Gray Wash): Gray WashColor (Color: Mahogany): MahoganyCountertop Material: Solid WoodCountertop Material Details: Countertop Metal Finish Application: Countertop Manufactured Wood Type: Base Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Wood Species: Cabinets Included: YesNumber of Cabinets: 2Door Type: Door Handle Design: Number of Doors: Locking Mechanism: Bar Shape: StraightShelving Included: YesShelving Material: Adjustable Shelves: NoRemovable Shelves: Number of Exterior Shelves: Number of Interior Shelves: 4Wheels Included: NoNumber of Wheels: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Stools Included: NoStool Material: Number of Stools: Stool Color: Arms Included: Back Included: Upholstered: NoLegal Documentation: Upholstery Color: Upholstery Material: Upholstery Fill Material: Pieces Included: 1Lighting Included: NoNumber of Lights: Bulb Type: Bulb Included: Wine Rack Included: YesWine Rack Capacity: Bottle Size: Removable Wine Rack: Wine Glass Storage: YesWine Glass Storage Capacity: Dry Sink Included: NoExpandable: NoFoldable: NoPortable: NoFootrail Included: NoNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseMini Bar: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: YesSpefications:ADA Compliant: ISTA 1A Certified: NoTAA Compliant: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): UL Listed: NoBS 5852 Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): SCS Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Better Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: YesEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: YesEcoLogo Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: AZO Free: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Respons