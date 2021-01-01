Bar Cabinet with Bottle and Glass Storage, Black Oak

Best Quality Guranteed. BAR STORAGE: A stylish and tidy space to hold your wine and liquor bottles along with glasses of different sizes, this bar cabinet also features a protective, coated spill resistant top. SLEEK AND MODERN: The dresser cabinet features simple detailing on the front panels and contemporary metal handles with a modern finish to enhance any home decor. EASY ENTERTAINING: Bar cabinet has a 6 bottle wine rack, 12 bottle deep liquor drawer with adjustable shelf, 8 glass rack and additional storage shelves, drawer and towel holder. ECO-FRIENDLY: Made in North America with non-toxic laminated particleboard, this piece of furniture meets or exceeds all North American safety standards. 5-YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: Shop with confidence knowing that we proudly stand behind this piece of furniture with a full 5-year limited warranty. Assembly is required.