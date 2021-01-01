From mimo tech

BaoJie BJ-218 25W Mobile Radio VHF UHF 136-174 400-470MHz Ham Radio Car Walkie Talkie Long Range

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

BaoJie BJ-218 25W Mobile Radio VHF UHF 136-174 400-470MHz Ham Radio.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com