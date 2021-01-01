BAOD PBT Keycaps, Translucent Layer Mechanical Keyboard Keycap, 104 Key Set with Key Puller Compatible with Mechanical Keyboard Cherry MX Switch.

PC Gamer - Crack up your gaming gear with aesthetic pleasing japanese Keycaps style! No one likes a boring one color keyboard! Upgrade NOW! We have 104 keys Keycaps set for Mechanical Keyboard to PC Gamer. Material - The japanese keycaps set is made of durable PBT material. Super wear-resistant, no fading, strong corrosion resistance, clear characters, dedicate touch with drawing process, not deformed. Make your common keyboards special and textured. Compatibility - The keycaps set fit most 60% 61 / 87 /104, 60% 80% TKL MX switches(such as Cherry MX, Kailh, Outemu, Gateron, etc.) mechanical keyboards. But the size of the Space Bar / Ctrl / Win / Menu and Alt keys of some keyboards may be different from this keyset, so you can confirm with us if you are not sure about the size of the keycaps. Backlit - The dual-layer design of these keycaps is designed to let more light through, making your keyboard's RGB lighting even more stunning. Tips - Pleast notice that it is only the 104 k