Livex Lighting Bannister 6 Light Satin Brass Linear Chandelier

Livex Lighting is well known for quality, style and value. Simplicity and attention to detail are the key elements of the Bannister collection. The dimensional form, exposed bulbs and combination of finishes adds a playful mood to a contemporary or urban interior. This six-light asymmetrical linear chandelier design gives a new face to a kitchen or dining room. It is shown in a satin brass finish. This well-rounded fixture is sure to satisfy your lighting needs.