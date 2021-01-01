Banks Linear Suspension by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (8546-GL/BK)

The Banks Linear Suspension Light by Hudson Valley Lighting delights with a contemporary update to the sleek designs of the 1960s. A multifaceted fixture descending via two equal-length stems from a long stepped ceiling mount, it suspends a single broad beam below to support the fixtures damp-rated lamping. These powerful lights are positioned securely at the center of curving steel shades cut diagonally top and bottom, while an open strip down their centerlines is filled in by a second, smaller-diameter shade that blocks the excess glare from the sides while adding a welcome layer of complexity to the proceedings. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Black. Finish: Gold Leaf/Black