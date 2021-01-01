Bank 25000mAh Portable Charger High Capacity Battery Pack Backup External USB Battery Pack Battery Charger 3 Output 2 Input with LCD Display.

25000mAh Portable Charger: Huge capacity can charge phone and any other USB-powered devices multiple times. Ideal for your daily activities or other long time outside trip, camping, hiking, vacation. 3 Outputs and 2 Inputs: 3 USB Ports (one 1A and two 2.1A) which can help you simultaneously charge USB powered devices, sharing the juice with your family and friends. 2 Inputs (micro-usb port and light-ning port) save your money and time for taking more cords. LCD Digital Display: The intelligent LCD digital display shows the remaining life, the voltage and the amperage in digital format to ensure you are aware of the available and the charging status. Built-in Multiple Intellgent Protection TechnologyBanks built-in safeguards can automatically protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, short-circuit and overcharging, making charging safer. What You Get: 1x 25000mah Portable bank,1xUser manual, 1x USB Cable,