Banga Pendant Light by LZF - Color: Turquoise - Finish: Blue - (BNGA SM LED DIM UL 30)

Defined by its tailored, clean lines and classic shape, the Banga Suspension Light adds a refined elegance to any space. Suspended from a round canopy by three wires, the shade of this modern pendant light is made from individual sheets of colored wood veneer that are connected together by metal strips. Housed at the top of the shade is the LED light source which is concealed by the acrylic diffuser. When illuminated, light is cast down through the open shade base for generous diffused, direct light as well as through the shade for diffused, ambient light. Available in a range of colors, this decorative pendant light is ideal for use in entryways, dining rooms, bedrooms, and living rooms. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Shape: Cone. Color: Turquoise.