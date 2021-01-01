Bandit Table Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (Z347)

The Bandit Table Lamp by Robert Abbey provides warm, ambient lighting to contemporary interior living spaces while showcasing its slim and streamlined form factor. The fixture is built from a metallic material and uses oyster linen to contrast with that dynamic. The oyster linen also works with the internal lamping (not included) to provide soft, diffused lighting to home offices, bedrooms, and living rooms. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Color: Bronze. Finish: Deep Patina Bronze