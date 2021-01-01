Safavieh Bandelier Leather Weave Nautical Accent Chair, Natural/Brown

Contemporary design adds a chic look to your homeDurable sungkai wood frame for long lasting longevityNo assembly neededColor: Natural/BrownFrame Color: NaturalAssembled dimensions: 25.98 in. W x 31.49 in. D x 25.98 in. HUpholstered with 100% LeatherFabric Color: BrownSeat dimension: 25.8 in. W x 22.64 in. D x 15.2 in. HLeg Height: 14.8 Front, 23.0 BackItem Weight: 18 lbs.Weight capacity: 275 lbs.Accessories in life style photo(s) not includedPlease note: The images and product dimensions on our website are as accurate as possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, some furniture colors may vary slightly. Lengths and widths may vary from the published dimensions. We do our best to provide you with an exact measurement, but please be advised that some variation exists.Although leather is one of the most durable upholstery materials, proper care is vital to maintain its appearance and performance. Dust weekly using a soft, clean cloth slightly dampened with distilled water. Blot spills immediately with a soft, clean absorbent dry cloth.