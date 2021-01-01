From hubbardton forge
Banded Outdoor Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Cream - Finish: Gold - (365893-1040)
The Banded Outdoor Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge present a sleek and clean silhouette reminiscent of the designs of Eastern culture. A chainlink connects to a square band finial that upholds a pair of thin, square metal plates. A wide, glass cylindrical shade rests at the center, gently framed by two metal bands and matching arms. A single lamp within the shade emits a warm ambiance as it diffuses through the material, creating a relaxing tone in the space. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Cream. Finish: Coastal Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting