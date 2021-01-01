84"x50" Banded Geo Macrame Sheer Curtain Panel White - Opalhouse designed with Jungalow

Round off your room decor in style with the Banded Geo Macrame Sheer Curtain Panel from Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™. Designed to accentuate your window decor, this sheer curtain panel allows outside light to pass through to bring an inviting feel to your room. Featuring a rod pocket for effortless hanging and creating elegant gathers, it features a macrame trim with boho-inspired patterns and tassels brushing the floor to accentuate your shabby chic interior decor style. Meet Justina Blakeney, designer, artist and founder of Jungalow, a brand that’s all about bringing good vibes home. In love with all things colorful, patterned and plant-filled, Jungalow combines lush elements to create a signature bohemian look. Now Jungalow is partnering with Opalhouse to inspire lived-in spaces that feel cozy, wild and free. Size: 84"x50". Pattern: Geometric.