Banded 9in LED Pendant Title 24 Compliant 3000K in Black T24
Up and down illuminations. Can be mounted on a slope ceiling. Ultra-sleek electrified cable eliminates the need for clunky power wires. Height is simple to adjust through push pin connectors on the canopy. Universal Input Voltage Driver (120V-240V-277V). Custom CCT options available by special order. Smooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmer. High Powered Replaceable LED Module CRI: 90, Rated Hours: 60000, Color Temp: 3000K. Standards: ETL & cETL UL 1598 listed for Damp Locations. Model Number PD-68909-T24 is CEC Title 24 Compliant., Manufacturer: WAC Lighting