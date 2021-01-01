Band Radio Receiver FM AM CB SW VHF Full Band Handheld craft Digital Travel Radio with Extended Antenna Build in Battery Wide Frequency LCD Display.

One inch LCD display with backlight can accurately display frequency range, battery symbol and sensitivity indication. The design of product is intuitive and easy to operate. Alarm ringing sound / radio automatic power on. This radio has four search mode, they are manual search, automatic search radio, full automatic search and store radio, convenient and easy. You can set 90 - 80 -70 - 60 - 50 - 40 - 30 - 20 - 10 automatic power off time. External speaker or inserted earplug to listen to radio. Steel tie-rod antenna is used to enhance the receiving sensitivity of the product. The factory is equipped with an extended antenna to facilitate users to receive short wave. Portable design, easy to take it out. Built-in 700mah large capacity lithium battery, 3.7V lithium battery, can connect DC5V external power supply. The chip has a powerful memory, and can store 50 radio stations in each band. The loudspeaker: 40mm, 8, 1W, loud and clear sound. Oil injection trea