From momo maternity
Band Compatible with Apple Watch Band 38 mm Cosmo Stylish Sporty Protective Bumper Case with Adjustable Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 321 Green
Advertisement
Advanced design features shock-absorbent TPU bumpers and a band which defends against drops, slams, and falls. Fully-adjustable and comfortable wristband fits most wrist sizesfor men, women, and kids. Fashionable patterns offer stylish appearance and snap-on design for easy installation. Sleek design with precise cutouts ensures no interference with Apple Watch features and wireless charging. Compatible with Apple Watch 38 mm Series 3/2/1, NOT for Apple Watch 42mm/ 44mm.