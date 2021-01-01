Band 70cm 2m BNC Connector Flexible Aerial Antenna Handheld Whip for Kenwood TK308 TH28A TH42AT Icom ICV80 ICV82 ICV85 ICR10 ICR20 HT440 HT90

RH771 BNC Ham Radio Antenna. Band Flexible Whip Antenna with High Quality High Gain and Low SWR. Boost up your Ham radio. Frequency Range:145MHZ & 435MHZ(2M/70CM) , can receive both UHF and VHF signal Length: 14.9 Features a 2.15dBi signal with up to 10W of power. Connector Type: BNC connector If your radio model is not listed above please email us your model number before purchasing Compatible with Two -way handheld radio: Kenwood TK100 TK200 TK220, TK300 TK310 TK320 TK308 TH28A TH42AT Icom IC-V8 IC-V80 IC-V82 IC-U82 IC-W32 IC-V85 IC-R10, IC-R20 Motorola HT440, HT90 Vertex Standard Wilson walkie talkie