Kohler Bancroft Better Accessory Pack 1 Bancroft 24" Towel Bar Tissue Holder and Robe Hook Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Bathroom Hardware Set

Kohler Bancroft Better Accessory Pack 1
Kohler Bancroft Better Accessory Pack 1 Bancroft 24" Towel Bar, Tissue Holder and Robe Hook Package Includes:Towel Bar (K-11411)Robe Hook (K-11414)Tissue Holder (K-11415)Towel Bar Specifications:Overall Width: 26-1/4"Center to Center Width: 24"Depth: 3-9/16"Tissue Holder Specifications:Width: 8-1/2"Height: 3-3/4"Depth: 3-9/16"Robe Hook Specifications:Width: 3-1/8"Height: 2-13/16"Depth: 2-1/8"Bancroft Accessories portray a traditional aesthetic that complements the entire Bancroft Suite of products and lends elegance to any bath or powder room. This Kit provides exceptional durability and beauty, allows you to coordinate your decor down to the last detail. Better Polished Chrome