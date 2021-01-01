MOEN Banbury 8 in. Widespread 2-Handle Bath Faucet with 4-Piece Hardware Set in Spot Resist Brushed Nickel (24 in. Towel Bar)

The Banbury Widespread 2-Handle High-Arc Bathroom Faucet from MOEN highlights a timeless nostalgia that complements both classic and modern styles. An innovative Spot Resist finish resists fingerprints and water spots to maintain the brilliance of the original finish and easily wipes clean. This WaterSense certified design delivers 1.2 GPM, using up to 32% less water than traditional faucets while still providing the same great performance you expect. Pair with other pieces from the Banbury collection for a complementary theme throughout your bathroom. Color: Spot Resist Brushed Nickel.