MOEN Banbury 4 in. Centerset 2-Handle Bath Faucet with 4-Piece Hardware Set in Mediterranean Bronze (18 in. Towel Bar)

Bring a rich, timeless look to your bathroom with the Banbury 2-Handle High-Arc Bathroom Faucet from MOEN. Its warm bronze finish offers versatile style for both classic and modern decor, while the high-arc spout provides plenty of clearance and also rotates so it can be properly positioned above the sink (sink sold separately). This efficiently crafted faucet is also WaterSense certified with a 1.2 GPM flow rate for water conservation - plus, installation is easy with the included deck-plate mount and 1/2 in. connection. Color: Mediterranean Bronze.