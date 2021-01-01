From household essentials
Household Essentials Banana Leaf Bowl, Brown, 4/Set (ML-6695B)
Household Essentials Stained banana leaf bowl set in brown color has coated bowls to prevent mold and mildew and are humidity tested. Bowl set comes with 1 large, 1 medium and 2 small bowls and are great for picnics..Humidity tested.Naturally vibrant rectangular bowls, having beautiful function instantly at fingertips.Feature: 3 convenient size bowls.Features designer baskets for lots of different uses.Brown.Dimensions: Large bowl: 5"(H) x 16 1/2"(W) x 12 1/2"(D).Sturdy wire frame.Material: Banana Leaf.Coated to prevent mold and mildew.Hand-woven banana leaf.Household Essentials Stained banana leaf bowl set in brown color has hand-woven construction and can be used in homes to store the things.