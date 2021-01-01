From nearly natural
Nearly Natural Banana Artificial Tree in Ribbed Metal Planter Silk Tree, Faux Tree, Fake Tree 5'
Advertisement
Transport yourself to the tropics with this 5” tall artificial banana tree. Showcasing a canopy rich with brightly colored leaves atop of single trunk, it adds instant color to its environment. Settled in a ribbed metal planter with natural moss, place it in a personal library or den for a natural touch. | Nearly Natural Banana Artificial Tree in Ribbed Metal Planter Silk Tree, Faux Tree, Fake Tree 5'