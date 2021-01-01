From nearly natural

Nearly Natural Banana Artificial Tree in Ribbed Metal Planter Silk Tree, Faux Tree, Fake Tree 5'

$129.99
In stock
Buy at nearlynatural

Description

Transport yourself to the tropics with this 5” tall artificial banana tree. Showcasing a canopy rich with brightly colored leaves atop of single trunk, it adds instant color to its environment. Settled in a ribbed metal planter with natural moss, place it in a personal library or den for a natural touch. | Nearly Natural Banana Artificial Tree in Ribbed Metal Planter Silk Tree, Faux Tree, Fake Tree 5'

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com