From rasta imposta
Rasta Imposta Banana And Monkey Couple
In 1992, Robert Berman created wool dreadlocks, glued them into a baseball cap, wore the cap out to a bar on Long Beach Island, NJ and sold it off his head for $20 and a beer. That began Rasta Imposta! Robert made new styles of novelty hats and then expanded Rasta Imposta to include costumes to complete the looks. Rasta Imposta taps into consumers wanting quick ways to dress up for parties, celebrations, events, and Halloween.