Bampt 30" Single Bathroom Vanity Set

Add this modern bathroom cabinet vanity to your space as a fresh way to upgrade your bathroom and organize your essentials. Perfect for bathrooms in need of extra storage, this bathroom cabinet can help you sort your sea of toiletries into a concise organized collection. With custom storage features designed to accommodate items of varying sizes, the left cabinet features a large open space for big items while the right side has drawers for separating and storing your smaller toiletries. Elegant in design, this cabinet features a sliding door with plank wood detailing for a simple yet charming look to elevate your space as a must-have essential. With a smooth glide door, the cabinet door can be pushed closed or open easily with the steel powder-coated sliding railway. The integrated upper hand basin is spacious features a deep design while also featuring a sealed easy to clean surface.