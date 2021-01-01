BAMEOS Dual Monitor Stand, Monitor Riser with Adjustable Length and Angle Shelf, 36 Inches Large Size Multiple Screen Stand with Shelves for.

FLEXIBILITY & ADJUSTABILITY: The monitor stand riser is composed of three separated shelves. We drilled holes in advance in the connection place. Which you can adjust the angle and length of these shelves as you want. EXTRA DESK SEHLF HOLDS MORE MONITORS: Unlike a single desk shelf, our desktop stand designed with three combined shelves, which can hold two monitors at the same time. If you need more than one computers work together, this will be the best choice. ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Ergonomic design with 4.5 inches height of the desk stand, which can keep the screen in the best position of your view, avoiding cervical spine problems caused by long-term bow in the process of working. BEST CHOOSE FOR DESKTOP STORAGE: 2 monitor stand provide more storage space, you can organize your office items like keyboard, mouse, notebook, cup, cable box, file and ant other small office items, making your office looks nice and tidy. HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL: The extended 3 design dual monitor ri