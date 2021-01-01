From treasurecabinet
Bamboo Wood Cheese Board And Knife Set, Charcuterie Board Platter, Slate Cheese Plate & Slide-Out Drawer With 4-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set
This 100% organic premium bamboo wood cheese board with removable natural slate centerpiece is masterfully constructed and durable enough for years of enjoyment indoor or outdoors. This wooden cheese server will be a gathering point at any occasion. With bamboo's naturally hard characteristics, this cheese board will stand up well to heavy use and is very resistant to absorbing any liquids. It's natural antibacterial qualities keep this cheese platter very low maintenance.