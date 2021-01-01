Bamboo Tower Hamper Organizer With 3-Tier Storage Shelves,Natural

? Natural-friendly Bamboo Material: The tilt-out laundry hamper is constructed of premium bamboo material, which is durable and sturdy enough to ensure a long lifespan. Each storage shelf can support up to 33lbs, suitable for small items. For the hamper, it can bear the weight of 55lbs to accommodate all your dirty clothes.? 2-in-1 Bathroom Tower Shelf: Featuring the 2-in-1 design, the laundry hampers especially combines with a storage shelf. The 3-tier storage shelves keep bathroom ware and sanitation supplies in great order and within arm’s reach. And the hamper provides ample space to keep clothes, towels, caps organized.? Tilt Front Laundry Sorter: Specially designed with the tilt-out design, the laundry hamper allows you to easily access your laundry through the front handle. Besides, the tilt-out design makes it a space-saving solution to limited space, thus being a perfect alternative to bathroom shelving or traditional hamper.? Portable & Removable Hamper: To offer a convenient user experience, the tower hampers organizer includes a portable oxford hamper for you to carry dirt clothes. Additionally, when not in use, you can easily lift the Oxford hamper to clean the frame with a damp cloth.? Humanized Design & Easy Assembly: Both the slatted front panel and Oxford hamper are designed with a handle so that you can conveniently pull out the hamper or transport dirty clothes. Plus, all parts are included for easy assembly. Surely, you’ll be done within minutes by following the detailed instruction.