Bamboo Steamer 10 Inch, 2 Tier Basket With 20 Steamer Liners, Perfect For Dumplings, Dim Sum, Bao, Bun, Vegetables, Rice, Meat And Fish

First-Time Use DirectionsUnpack and hand wash all 3-pieces with hot, soapy waterRinse well and then soak in hot water for 30 minutesAfter soaking, steam all baskets with lid for about 30 minutes (while empty)Put in a smoker with Oak, Hickory, Cherry etc. to replace wood taste/smell with ysilver favorite aromaNatural Material- High quality bamboo, better breathability.- Not easy to deform, extend the life of the steamer.- Healthy and environmentally, Rattan bamboo studs reinfoced in series.- Taste and valuable nutrients won't lose while cooking100% Natural BambooIncredible health benefits! The process of steaming food has been proven to help retain the foods original texture, flavors & most importantly it's nutrients!Effective Steaming Mechanismsilver dim sum dumpling steamer has water resistant walls plus the dome-shaped lids of bamboo baskets don't allow condensation water to accumulate. The firmware design allows transportation of heat to all places equally resulting in 100% even-cooked food.Size in Detail1. Edge Width: 0.4 inch2. Length:10.03 inch3. Height: 6.3 inchPremium Steaming Papers20 PCS Premium Perforated Parchment Steaming Papers.100% food grade pulp, non-stick, non-toxic, safe and sturdy.Steaming papers keep ysilver steamers free from food residue, make clean up a breeze and protection.