When you want an artificial bamboo tree, but are short on space, this offering retains the same level of elegance that is shared by its larger brothers. Standing at four feet in height, this bamboo tree is a perfect addition to any room or office, especially smaller areas. Housed in a simple style black planter, this is one plant selection that will be enjoyed for years to come. | Nearly Natural Bamboo Silk Tree w/ Planter, Black Silk Tree, Faux Tree, Fake Tree 4'