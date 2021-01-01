Bamboo Shoe Rack Bench for Boots, Entryway Storage Organizer, 3 Tiers Shoe Shelf, Multi Function for Hallway Bathroom Living Room Corridor and.

Best Quality Guranteed. SIT DOWN, PLEASE: Instead of tying your shoes by hopping around on one leg, why not comfortably sit on this entryway bench with shoe storage to dress your feet? 6 LEGS FOR STABILITY: Compared with 4-leg shoe racks, 2 additional legs secure you with additional stability and a load capacity of 264 lb.; on top of the 6 legs is a whole, heavy-duty bamboo bench top which makes it even sturdier than those made of slats, so feel free to take a seat while waiting for others to get ready BOOTS HAVE THEIR PLACE: Winter is coming, but is there no right place in your current shoe shelf for boots? With an extra tall storage area in this rack, your boots or backpack get their own perch ASSEMBLY MADE SIMPLE: With a simple structure and assembly tools provided, you wont need to spend your entire Sunday afternoon figuring out how to put it together; following the assembly video can help you set it up before you know it 100% SATISFACTION: