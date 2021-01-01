Majestic Pet Bamboo Sherpa Bagel Dog Bed Machine Washable Burnt Orange Small 24" x 19" x 7"

Majestic Pet Bagel Dog Bed Features: Woven from Outdoor Treated Polyester with Sherpa centerSpine Support for dogs to rest their head and to help straighten their spinesWater Resistant 300/600 Denier Base for any unwanted accidents or spillsStuffed with premium high loft polyester fiber fillWater and stain Resistant (sections with polyester fabric only)Upholstery fabric. Premium quality materials to reduce wear and tearZippered removable slipcover (Large and Extra Large Size Only)Machine WashableEco-Friendly: YesNote: Sherpa center is not water & stain Resistant Bed Material: Outside material: Outdoor Treated Polyster with Sherpa CenterInside material: Premium High Loft Polyester Fiber FillBase: Water-Resistant 300/600 Denier fabric The Majestic Pet Villa Bagel Dog Bed is available in five different sizes: Small: 24" x 18" x 7" (No Removable Slipcover) Dogs 10 to 25 lbs. recommended Medium: 32" x 18" x 8" (No Removable Slipcover) Dogs 25 to 40 lbs. recommended Large: 40" x 29" x 9" (Zippered Removable Slipcover) Dogs 40 to 70 lbs. recommended Extra Large: 52" x 36" x 14" (Zippered Removable Slipcover) Dogs 70 to 110 lbs. recommended