From hid global corporation

Bamboo Natural Personal Digital Bathroom Scale

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Digital personal scale (396 lb. capacity) with high-quality, hygienic weighing surface Made of real bamboo Bamboo provides pleasantly warm feeling underfoot-no early-morning Chill Extra-large, illuminated LCD screen for excellent readability of digits, even in Dim light Thin construction and large platform guarantee high stability and sturdy balance 0.9 inches high x 12.6 inches wide x 11.5 inches deep; 3x1.5V (AAA) batteries Included

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com