7.5oz Bamboo Melamine Leaf Mini Snack Bowl Green - Opalhouse

Whether you're serving healthy snacks or a green salad, this Bamboo Melamine Fish Mini Snack Bowl from Opalhouse™ is the perfect addition to your kitchen. Shaped like a leaf with semi-satin finish for a charming look, this mini snack bowl brings a pop of color and a decorative look to your serveware collection. The bowl is perfectly sized for serving up tasty sauces, nuts and small snack items. Plus, the BPA-free bowl is dishwasher-safe, making it a convenient and stress-free addition to your kitchen collection. This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you’ve been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse.