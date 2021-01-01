14' Bamboo Green Knotted Knot Skewers Picks for Cocktails and Hors' D'oeuvres Party Supplies, 1000 Pieces

Best Quality Guranteed. PREMIUM GRADE Brand knot picks are made from only high quality bamboo and are selected first in the production run making them splinter free with tight knots. Rest assured your clients, customers, and guests will not get any splinters in their mouth from our knot picks and the knot will not fall apart when picking up an appetizer or cocktail garnish PERFECT FOR ANY SIZE FUNCTION These bamboo knot cocktail picks are perfect for any function regardless of size whether you are catering a corporate event or just using them for a home party Their delicate, elegant appearance brings a sophisticated appearance to any cocktail garnish or appetizer display STYLISH AND PRACTICAL These green bamboo knot picks can be used to dress up burgers, sandwiches, or sliders giving them a more refined look. They are also very practical by helping hold food together. They are also great for garnishing cocktail drinks with mini skewers. SERVING APPE