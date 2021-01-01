Bamboo Dual Monitor Stand Riser with Length and Angle Adjustable 3 Shelf Multifunctional Screen Desktop Organizer for Laptop Computer TV PC Printer.

Best Quality Guranteed. LENGTH & ANGLE ADJUSTABLEThe length of monitor riser can be adjusted from the minimum 29.5 inch to the maximum 42.2 inch, extend or shorten as your like. The adjustable size is great and most definitely helpful when you need to fit the laptop next to the monitor. Furthermore, you can select the proper angle by adjusting the angles of side 2 shelves MULTIPLE FUNCTIONThe monitor stand is very simple and elegant, it can be used as a dual monitor stand/riser, triple monitor stand/riser, printer stand, computer stand, PC tower stand, laptop riser, TV stand or even a desk organizer. And there are also slots for phones and ipads on the desktop BAMBOO MATERIAL Bamboo material of computer monitor stand is more hard and stable, environment friendly and healthy. Bamboo lines make it look beautiful and generous. Meticulous process and flat surface will satisfy your strict quality demand too STABLE STR