StoreSmith Bamboo Drawer Organizer 2-pack These multi-functional drawers are great for all the odds and ends you need to have quick access to but can never seem to find. They make great use of that junk drawer to store tape, batteries, cords, coupons, magnets, loose change, paper clips, pens and more. Try them in the home office to organize paper clips, rubber bands, tape and any other office supply item that needs its own small cubby. What You Get 2 Bamboo drawer organizers