Bamboo Desktop Bookshelf With 2 Drawers, 18.9"(L) X7.28(W) X18.11(H), Multifunction Organizer Storage Rack, Countertop Display Shelf, Small Desk Bookc

The book shelf is made of high-quality bamboo material.Its surface is smooth,healthy and environmentally friendly,durable and easy to cleanThis bookshelf has shelves of different heights,which can be used to place books and magazines of different sizes,and can also be used to place pen holders,small potted plants,etc.,to keep the desk tidyThis desktop bookshelf also has two small drawers,you can put some small objectsThis bookcase has a simple and beautiful appearance,which is very suitable for home,office,school,etc.Simple to assemble and easy to use