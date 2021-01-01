From bayou breeze
Bamboo Coaster Set with Holder
Features:BAMBOOBrownCoasterProduct Type: Coaster Set with HolderPrimary Material: BambooColor: BrownShape: CirclePattern: Solid ColorSet Size: 6Intended Number of Coasters: Intended Coaster Diameter: Pieces Included: 5 Coasters and 1 holderCleaning Method: Hand Wash OnlyProtective Backing/Feet: NoTheme: No ThemeHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Coasters: YesNumber of Coasters: 5Coaster Holder: YesTrivets: NoNumber of Trivets: DS Secondary Product Style: TropicalSpefications:ADA Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Thickness: 2.5Diameter: 4.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4.75Overall Product Weight: 0.33075Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No