Bamboo Cheese Board With Cheese Knife Set (14” X 11''),Wooden Serving Plate For Cheese & Appetizers Charcuterie Platter Is Ideal Serving Tray For Chee

Real premium and unique design cheese board: Cheese Board with 4 beautifully crafted stainless steel cheese knives which is made of bamboo handles and easy to grip, the grooves is ideal for crackers, desserts, toast; The unique stand removable bamboo knife box will keep your cheese knives organized and display their true beauty; The standard sized (14” L X 11” W X 0.6” H) will offer you enough space for your favorite cheeses and appetizers.Treat yourself to something in a great style with our cheese board with cheese knife set: With fine cheese, charcuterie and appetizers you can serve a great meal. This 35.5 x 28 cm wooden serving plate combines everything to give your guests a stylish and unforgettable presentation. Use the practical cheese knives to serve as you wish for exquisite enjoyment.High quality construction: Our wooden serving board for cheese is made from smooth, sustainable bamboo. The serving plate looks great and as bamboo is non-porous, it will not absorb stains or odours. So you don't have to worry about strong smelling cheese varieties will affect your charcuterie or side dishes. This 35.5 x 28 cm wooden serving board(net weight appx. 1KG) has a smooth and splinter-free surface and can serve up to 3-4 people.Cutting and serving: With this wooden cheese plate, you will also receive 4 high-quality cheese cutters.Robust, durable, ecological and easy to clean: bamboo is one of the most sustainable plants, it is not only robust, but also durable. Simply clean it with warm soapy water and this bamboo cheese board with cheese knife set will retain its shine even after many years of use.